The Delhi University (DU) will be announcing its first cut-off list for the academic session 2021 on October 1. The second and third cutoffs will be released on October 9 and on October 16, respectively. Nearly 70,000 seats under various courses are up for grabs and the admission process is online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

DU first cut-off list schedule

DU colleges will declare their first cut-off list on October 1 and admissions will start from October 4 at 10 am and will go on till October 6 at 11.59 pm. The colleges are likely to approve admissions under the first list by 5 pm on October 7 and the last day of payment will be October 8 by 5 pm.

DU second cut-off list schedule

The second cut-off list will be declared on October 9, with admissions starting from October 11 till October 13 at 11:59 pm. The Delhi University (DU) said that admissions under the second list will be approved by 5 pm on October 14 and the last day of payment will be October 15 by 5 pm.

DU third cut-off list schedule

The third list will be announced on October 16 with the admission process will begin from October 18. Students will be able to apply for admission till October 21 at 11:59 pm. Colleges will approve admissions under the third list by 5 pm on October 22 and the last day of payment will be October 23 by 5 pm, the DU said in its admission schedule.

DU special cut off list

This time, Delhi University will also announce a special list for those who miss the admission process despite being eligible. The admission process will start on October 26 at 10 am and end on October 27 at 11:59 pm.

DU fourth cut-off list schedule

The fourth DU cutoff will be out on October 30 and the admission process will begin from November 1. The colleges are expected to complete admission approvals by 5 pm on November 5 with the last date of payment being November 6 by 5 pm.

DU fifth cut-off list schedule

The fifth list will be announced on November 8 and the candidates will be able to apply for admission by November 9 at 10 am and ending on the next day on November 10 at 11.59 pm.

The colleges will complete admission approvals by 11.59 pm on November 11.

DU colleges may announce higher cutoffs:

According to Miranda House principal Dr Bijaylaxmi Nanda, there will not be a cent percent cutoff for any courses in the college, but it will be higher.

She said she spoke to principals of CBSE schools and they told her that several students have scored above 95% this year.

