DU hikes development fee: The Delhi University (DU) has decided to increase the annual university development fee charged from students, news agency PTI reported citing official documents. The decision was taken in view of reduction in capital grants by the UGC

The DU had earlier constituted a development fund committee to consider allocation of funds for various activities like construction of new buildings and procurement of laboratory equipment.

At present, the committee said, the university is receiving only ₹600 per student per year as development fund contribution which was implemented from the academic year 2012-13.

"Keeping in view the fund requirement as well as government mandate for self sufficiency and reduction of capital grants by UGC (University Grants Commission) as well as for creation of ICT (information and communications) enabled infrastructure, the UDF amount should be revised to ₹900 per student per year," it said as per PTI.

According to the news agency, the committee's recommendations were accepted in the varsity's Executive Council meeting held on December 17 despite dissent by a few members.

The committee said that the UGC is not releasing sufficient capital grant to the university for laboratory equipment and other equipment for the last three to four years, and in the current financial year allocated ₹1.25 crore.

"With this very small amount, the university is not able to purchase even a single laboratory equipment for departments. The departments are regularly pursuing for providing funds for replacement/purchase of laboratory equipment for academic and other research activities," the panel noted.

