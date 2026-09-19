DU election result: DUSU polls 2026 flouts ₹5,000 spending cap; ABVP leads in early trends

The deluge of pamphlets and posters bearing the ballot numbers of ABVP, NSUI, and other candidates brought back a familiar spectacle of Delhi University’s election season.

Despite DU’s clear election guidelines against the use of printed campaign material, a Newslaundry report found that candidates used deceptive tactics to circumvent them — posters that appeared handwritten were actually mass-produced prints on low-quality paper.

Local printing shops told the news outlet that the materials were created by scanning handwritten notes and reproducing them cheaply, costing approximately ₹1,200 for 2,000 copies, with lower-grade variants available for just ₹300 to ₹400 per bundle of 1,000 sheets.

The campaign spectacle extended beyond pamphlets. Newslaundry reported rows of Defenders, Scorpios and Thars being used in rallies at North Campus early this week.

Students also reported that political groups organised extravagant outreach activities, utilising food distributions, gifts, and even sponsored trips to woo voters.

Blatant disregard for Lyngdoh Committee guidelines These high-budget campaigns stand in stark violation of the 2005 JM Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, which the Supreme Court mandated for university elections.

Under these rules, campaign spending is strictly capped at ₹5,000 per candidate, and funds must be sourced solely through voluntary student contributions.

The guidelines explicitly ban printed campaign materials, restricting candidates to handmade posters at notified campus locations. The use of vehicles and loudspeakers for canvassing is also strictly prohibited, and candidates are strictly liable for the defacement of public property.

Newslaundry found that these rules were flouted in the run-up to this year’s polls.

Taking note, the Delhi High Court agreed on September 17 to hear a plea addressing the widespread violations of the Lyngdoh guidelines and anti-defacement rules, casting a shadow of legal scrutiny over the ongoing election process.

ABVP takes early lead Yash Dabas of the ABVP has taken an early lead for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president’s post, closely followed by the NSUI’s Vijay Shankar Meena, as vote counting commenced Saturday morning at the university's North Campus.

After the first round of counting, which tallied 3,270 votes, Dabas secured 1,305 votes, while Meena trailed with 1,191. Ananya Raturi, the candidate for the Left alliance (AISA-SFI), garnered 288 votes.

The second round of counting is currently underway.

Key campaign issues The closely watched election will determine the DUSU central panel for the 2026-27 academic session.

The RSS-affiliated ABVP, the Congress-backed NSUI, and the Left alliance are vying for dominance in one of India's most prominent student union contests.

This year's campaign was heavily shaped by pressing student welfare concerns, particularly campus safety and hostel accommodation. These issues gained urgent traction following the collapse of a five-storey PG building in Satya Niketan earlier this month, which claimed seven lives, including those of students.

The elections also follow major student agitations in June and July over examination reforms and the NEET paper leak, spearheaded by groups like the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Also Read | DU's hostel crisis back in focus after 6 die in Satya Niketan PG collapse

Massive security arrangements To ensure order during the counting process, more than 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi University in a multi-layered security grid.

Authorities are coordinating closely with college administrations to manage entry and exit points, with support from foot patrols, motorcycle teams, and PCR vans.