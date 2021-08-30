DU executive council to discuss 4-year undergraduate programme, NEP tomorrow

"The Council resolved that the name of these colleges/centers may be given after the names of Sushma Swaraj, Swami Vivekananda, Veer Savarkar, Sardar Patel. The Council also suggested the names of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Savitri Bai Phule, Arun Jaitley, Choudhary Brahm Prakash and CD Deshmukh. After general discussion/suggestions, the Council resolved that the vice-chancellor be authorised to finalize the name," read the agenda of the meeting.