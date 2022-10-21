The administration of Delhi University in a press release on Friday said that the date and time of the first round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS 2022) has been extended as mentioned till 24 October.
According to the latest update:
-Last date for candidates to accept the allocated seat- 22 October, 11:59am
-Last date for colleges to verify and approve online application- 23 October, 2:00pm
-Last date for online payment of admission fee- 24 October, 5 pm
“The Candidates who have been allocated a seat in CSAS Round-I must ‘Accept Allocation’ through dashboard. Henceforth, on receiving the ‘Approval from College Principal’, they must proceed to pay the fee to confirm the admission," the official statement read.
The Du administration also informed that interested candidates in order to participate in Subsequent CSAS Rounds must take the admission whenever it is offered to them. Only the candidates who have secured their admission in a particular round will be considered for upgradation in subsequent round/s, if applicable.
“Please note that the window for ‘Upgrade / Re-ordering the higher preferences’ for 2nd Round of CSAS shall be available from 05:00 pm. Tuesday, 25 October, 2022 till 04:59 P.M. Thursday, 27th October, 2022 in respect of only those candidates who have been granted admission and paid the fees", the statement added.
“Other Candidates who have not been allocated seat in 1st Round of CSAS shall be considered for 2nd Round of CSAS subject to availability of seat and allocation policy stated in CSAS."
The Delhi University registrar Vikas Gupta said that over 65,000 candidates have accepted allocated college and course in first merit list for undergraduate admissions. The Delhi University is expecting that all 70,000 seats for its undergraduate programmes will be filled in the first list.
The varsity had on Wednesday announced the much-awaited first list of seat allocation, marking the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process.
In the context of provisional seat allocation, 'allocated seat' refers to a unique combination of programme plus college.
"The university allocated 80,164 seats across various categories. By 7 pm on Thursday, 60,863 candidates had accepted the seats allocated to them," Gupta said.
The number of seats across DU colleges is 70,000, but the varsity has allocated extra seats in unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) and reserved (SC, ST and PWBD) categories in the first list, taking the number to 80,164.
