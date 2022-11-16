DU mulls increasing PhD thesis evaluation fees by over 2,500

DU mulls increasing PhD thesis evaluation fees by over ₹2,5001 min read . 08:59 PM IST
- The central varsity is mulling to raise it by 50 per cent, taking the fee to ₹7,500.
The Delhi University is mulling to increase the fees for PhD thesis evaluation by over ₹2,500 for all students, news agency PTI reported on 16 November.
Earlier thesis submission fee was ₹5,000 for students with a fellowship. But now the central varsity is mulling to raise it by 50 per cent, taking the fee to ₹7,500. Those without a fellowship, the fees are likely to rise over 80 per cent from ₹3,000 to ₹5,500, the report added.
The fees would now also include the charges for thesis submission and provisional certificates, said an official, adding that as per new rules, all the fees will have to be paid as a one-time payment.
Dean of Examinations DS Rawat defended the hike and said it not a substantial increase and added that the entire system was being shifted online.
"Earlier, students had to pay 500 for a thesis submission certificate and provisional certificate. That is now being increased to ₹750 each and will be submitted along with the thesis submission fee," Rawat told PTI.
"Moreover, the thesis submission fee is only being increased by ₹1,000, which is not a substantial increase. The entire process is being made smoother and the students will benefit from it," he added.
A resolution in this regard will be presented in the upcoming Academic Council meeting on November 22.
With PTI inputs.
