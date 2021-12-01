The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has released the the fourth DU NCWEB cut-off 2021 on Wednesday. The latest cut-off list for NCWEB has been released for Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) programmes.

Applicants looking to take admission in the BA and BCom programmes can check the fourth cut-off list at du.ac.in. The NCWEB will allow successful candidates listed in the fourth DU NCWEB cut-off list to take admission from December 3.

“The fourth cut-off list for admission to BA and BCom course of the non-collegiate women's education board (NCWEB), for the academic year 2021-22 is being notified/ displayed on the website - du.ac.in on Wednesday, December 1. Online admission shall commence from Friday, December 3, 2021," the NCWEB said in a statement.

The NCWEB had released the first, second and third cut-off lists on October 29, November 8 and November 15, respectively.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.