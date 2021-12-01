DU NCWEB releases fourth cut-off list for 2021 BA, BCom courses. Details here

“The fourth cut-off list for admission to BA and BCom course of the non-collegiate women's education board (NCWEB), for the academic year 2021-22 is being notified/ displayed on the website - du.ac.in on Wednesday, December 1. Online admission shall commence from Friday, December 3, 2021," the NCWEB said in a statement.

