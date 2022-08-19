DU notifies applicants to keep documents ready, UG admissions to commence soon

Amidst uncertainties around the admission process due to delay in CUET, DU released a notification informing applicants to keep their documents ready by 31 August
The Delhi University (DU) has asked candidates to ensure their documents and certificates are ready by 31 August, notifying that it will soon launch its application process for admission to undergraduate programs for the new academic session.
Since the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exams had been postponed, there were uncertainties around the admission process of the university, this notification might bring a sigh of relief for the applicants.
Until last academic year, DU used to admit students based on cut-off marks obtained in Class 12 exams. This year onwards, it will take admission based CUET scores.
The university listed the certificates required for the admission process, including Class 10, 12 certificates and EWS certificate, if applicable in a notification on Thursday.
"The University of Delhi will soon launch its application process for admissions to Under-Graduate programs. Candidates desirous of applying to the University of Delhi must ensure the following certificates/documents (as applicable) are in a ready format by August 31, 2022," it read.
"The name of the candidate claiming reservation must match with the candidate's name as it appears on their corresponding school board qualifying certificates and in CUET(UG)-2022. Similarly, the parents' names must also match in the certificates," the university said.
The university in its notification also clarified that no undertaking on behalf of incomplete, invalid and non-availability of documents and certificates will be accepted at the time of applying.
Admission process is likely to be delayed by "at least a week" due to the extension of the CUET-UG schedule following exam cancellation at several centres last week because of technical glitches, DU officials have stated.
The CUET-UG, which was scheduled to end on August 20, will now conclude on August 28.
