DU students asked to wear 'angvastra' on convocation
- For officials and guests, the attire will be made of khadi silk, another way to promote Indian traditions and culture
The 99th convocation of Delhi University is going to be different as students will be seen in Indian attires with 'angvastras' (stole) instead of the "old colonial gowns."
