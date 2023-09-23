RSS-affiliated ABVP on 23 September won three central panel posts in the Delhi University Students Union polls, while NSUI won vice-president post, said officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Friday, the voting took place in 52 colleges and departments affiliated with Delhi University. A total of 24 candidates from various student union groups including Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), All India Students Association (AISA), Students Federation of India (SFI) and National Students Union of India (NSUI) contested.

As per details, Tushar Dedha of the ABVP won the post of DUSU president, defeating NSUI's Hitesh Gulia, while Congress student wing's Abhi Dahiya bagged the post of vice-president.

ABVP's Aparajita and Sachin Baisla won the posts of secretary and joint secretary, respectively.

The DUSU elections have always seen a direct fight between the ABVP and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI). In 2019 also, ABVP won three of the four seats.

Though the DUSU elections were last held in 2019, it could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

Chander Shekhar -- the chief election officer for the polls -- said the university recorded a voter turnout of 42 per cent. Around one lakh students were eligible to vote in the election.

While the voting percentage was higher than in 2019 when a turnout of 39.90 per cent was recorded, it failed to surpass the nearly 11-year-high figure of 2018.

The turnouts in 2018 and 2017 were 44.46 per cent and 42.8 per cent, respectively.

Elections at 52 colleges and departments for the central panel were conducted through electronic voting machines (EVMs) while voting for the college union polls was on paper ballots.

For students, core issues ranged from fee hikes to the lack of affordable accommodations, enhanced security during college fests and menstrual leaves.

In the 2019 elections, ABVP-backed candidate Akshit Dahiya was elected president, Pradeep Tanwar vice-president and Shinvangi Kharwal joint secretary of the students' union.

With agency inputs.

