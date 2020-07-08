Home >News >India >DU tells HC it has postponed 10 July exams; pleas referred to division bench
Final year students of Delhi University have also asked for exams to be replaced with a marking on the basis of performance from previous years or semesters. (Hindustan Times)
DU tells HC it has postponed 10 July exams; pleas referred to division bench

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2020, 04:50 PM IST Prathma Sharma

  • Delhi University has said the exams will now be held after 15 August, without specifying fresh dates
  • The Central government informed the court that it has given universities time till 30 September to conduct their examinations

Delhi University (DU) informed the Delhi High court on Wednesday that it has postponed its final year examinations from 10 July to an unspecified date "after 15 August".

The oral submission was made before Justice Prathiba M Singh during the hearing of pleas filed by final year students of DU. They are seeking that the university should not hold online exams for undergraduate and postgraduate students as announced through notifications on 14 May, 30 May and 27 June. The exams were to also be held for students of School of Open Learning and Non-Collegiate Women Education Board.

As an alternative prayer, one of the pleas had sought direction to DU to evaluate the final year students based on the previous years', or semesters' results in the same manner as the university has planned to promote the first and second year students.

The Central government, in turn, informed the court that it has given time to universities till 30 September to conduct their examinations.

The court after also hearing submissions by the central government, University Grants Commission (UGC), and the petitioners referred the petitions to a division bench of the high court.

A division bench is already hearing another petition concerning the issues of students who fall under the PwD category vis-a-vis the conducting of the Open Book Examinations. The petitions will now be heard on 9 July.

PTI contributed to this story.


