DU to declare third round for seat allocation for UG admission on 13 November

A day after postponing the third round of seat allocation at Delhi University, the varsity registrar on 11 November announced that DU will declare third round for seat allocation for undergraduate admission on 13 November, reported PTI.
"Delhi University to declare third round for seat allocation for undergraduate admission on November 13," PTI quoted DU Registrar as saying.
Earlier on 10 November, a senior university official said the rescheduling has been done as the varsity required some time to prepare the list for the admission for all supernumerary seats like those under economically weaker section (EWS) and sports categories.
The allocation-cum-admission to the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) was postponed, according to an official notice issued by the DU Dean of Admission.
"We are taking admission for all supernumerary seats in this round. However, the trials under various categories concluded very recently. So a little more time was needed to finalise the list that is why this rescheduling has been done," DU Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi told PTI.
Two rounds of seat allocations have been concluded as of now and a total number of students admitted to the university so far has gone beyond 61,500, of the 70,000 undergraduate seats the DU has on offer.
Over 15,500 students were admitted to undergraduate courses across Delhi University colleges in the second round of seat allocation, confirmed an official, adding more than 30,500 students , allotted courses across Delhi University colleges, have frozen their seats while over 23,000 candidates opted for the upgradation of seats after the second merit list.
The DU has also received 1,008 mid-entry applications for which it had given a window from November 5 to 7.
