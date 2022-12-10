DU to give ‘honours’ degree even to students opting for 3-year course: VC

DU to give ‘honours’ degree even to students opting for 3-year course: VC1 min read . 08:11 PM IST
- UGC in draft norms informed that students will now get an undergraduate honours degree only after completing a four-year course.
The Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, Yogesh Singh affirmed on Saturday that the student who is opting for a three-year course will also get an undergraduate ‘honours’ degree. This came after University Grants Commission (UGC) in draft norms informed that students will now get an undergraduate honours degree only after completing a four-year course.
The Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, Yogesh Singh affirmed on Saturday that the student who is opting for a three-year course will also get an undergraduate ‘honours’ degree. This came after University Grants Commission (UGC) in draft norms informed that students will now get an undergraduate honours degree only after completing a four-year course.
The norms are mentioned in ‘Curriculum and credit framework for four-year undergraduate programs and are prepared in accordance with the New Education Policy (NEP). The draft norms are likely to be notified by Monday.
The norms are mentioned in ‘Curriculum and credit framework for four-year undergraduate programs and are prepared in accordance with the New Education Policy (NEP). The draft norms are likely to be notified by Monday.
Singh asserted that the new Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) is being implemented from the academic year 2022-23, but for at least this year the university will follow a system approved by its academic bodies.
Singh asserted that the new Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) is being implemented from the academic year 2022-23, but for at least this year the university will follow a system approved by its academic bodies.
"We will allow the student to gain an honors degree after three years as well. We will follow our regulations approved by our academic bodies in August," Singh told the news agency PTI.
"We will allow the student to gain an honors degree after three years as well. We will follow our regulations approved by our academic bodies in August," Singh told the news agency PTI.
The top decision-making body of the university, the Executive Council approved the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022 (UGCF-2022) in February 2022 as formulated by the cell of New Education Policy (NEP).
The top decision-making body of the university, the Executive Council approved the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022 (UGCF-2022) in February 2022 as formulated by the cell of New Education Policy (NEP).
The four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) offers qualifications based on the number of years completed by a student. The program offers a certificate for one year course, a diploma for two years, and a choice between a three or four-year honours course to the students. The additional fourth year for degree students is kept for research.
The four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) offers qualifications based on the number of years completed by a student. The program offers a certificate for one year course, a diploma for two years, and a choice between a three or four-year honours course to the students. The additional fourth year for degree students is kept for research.
The New Education Policy (NEP) also made some structural changes to the education system like multiple exits and entry points. In one leaves the degree course before three years, he or she will be given three years to rejoin the course and a stipulated period of seven years to complete their degree.
The New Education Policy (NEP) also made some structural changes to the education system like multiple exits and entry points. In one leaves the degree course before three years, he or she will be given three years to rejoin the course and a stipulated period of seven years to complete their degree.
The document suggests that the curriculum will include major stream courses, minor stream courses, courses from other disciplines, and language and skill courses. At the end of the second semester, students can rethink their major and can change it if they want. They will also have the option to go for an undergraduate course based on a single or double major.
The document suggests that the curriculum will include major stream courses, minor stream courses, courses from other disciplines, and language and skill courses. At the end of the second semester, students can rethink their major and can change it if they want. They will also have the option to go for an undergraduate course based on a single or double major.
With inputs from PTI
With inputs from PTI