The India pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 has hosted over two lakh visitors within a month. The pavilion was inaugurated by trade minister Piyush Goyal in October.

India Pavilion saw a strong visitor turnout in October, said Aman Puri, consul general of India in Dubai and deputy commissioner general for India at Dubai Expo 2020 said.

“We expect this momentum to continue in the coming months. While the India Pavilion will showcase more business opportunities for collaboration and investment, the popularity of India’s festivals, food, and cultural performances, have been crucial aspects in attracting visitors from across the globe," he added.

The pavilion started with the Climate & Biodiversity Week from 3-9 October. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy conducted various sessions that highlighted India’s renewable energy goals and climate action plan to the world. These weeks were followed by Space and Urban and Rural Development weeks where discussions around the future of the sectors, the issues and challenges in the sectors, role of the government regulations and incentives were discussed.

Besides sector-specific weeks, the India Pavilion also hosted specific events for Gujarat, Karnataka and Union Territory of Ladakh. Gujarat organized events where chief minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, virtually showcased the state’s vibrant pharma sector along with its plan for sustainable development.

The Karnataka week saw announcement on the partnership between the state government and Gulf Islamic Investments to strengthen investment ties between India and the UAE. GII’s investment approach in India is sector-agnostic and the firm plans to invest another $500 mn in India in the next three years and was one of the key achievements for Karnataka.

Additionally, a series of events showcasing opportunities in Ladakh across focus sectors like sustainable infrastructure, connectivity, food processing and tourism were discussed during the Ladakh Week at the India pavilion.

