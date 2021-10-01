Dubai Expo 2020: Piyush Goyal to open the India Pavilion today

Large number of Indian conglomerates and global companies are also participating, and the names include Tata Group, Reliance, Adani, Vedanta, Hinduja Group, L&T and UAE based majors such as Lulu group, KEF Holdings, Aster, Malabar Gold, IFFCO etc. In addition several other organizations such as Hindustan Unilever Limited, PepsiCo, HSBC, ITC, Facebook, Ease My Trip, Oyo, Standard Chartered Bank, Trident Group, Baidyanath, Apollo Hospital, Sun International, MIKO, Daawat Rice, Bank of Baroda, Patanjali, Dabur, BLS International, , Petrochem, Nikai, Al Dobowi, Shycocan, NPCI, Jagran Lake City University, Air India, and ICICI Bank and to name a few, said the release.