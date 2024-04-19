Dubai floods: The Indian embassy in the UAE on Friday advised the inbound Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport to reschedule non-essential travel till operations normalise.

The Indian embassy in the UAE on Friday advised the inbound Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport to reschedule their travel operations till situation normalize after the city witnessed unprecedented rains this week.

Dubai has witnessed the record-setting rainfall this week, resulting in massive flooding in its surrounding areas. Currently, the United Arab Emirates is trying to recover from the flood situation.

"Inbound Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport are advised to reschedule non-essential travel till operations normalise," the advisory read.

"To assist Indian nationals at the Dubai International Airport, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has operationalised emergency helpline numbers which have been functional since April 17," it added.

Dubai International Airport has also temporarily restricted the number of inbound flights due to unprecedented weather conditions, hoping to be back on a normal schedule within 24 hours.

Air India cancels Dubai-bound flights In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Air India announced the cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai due to disruptions in operations at Dubai airport cause by floods and rainfall.

“We regret to inform cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai due to continued operational disruptions at Dubai Airport. We are doing our best to get affected customers on their way by re-accommodating them on flights as soon as operations resume," the airline said.

“Customers booked on our flights with valid tickets for travel till 21st April 2024 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation.," it added.

Indian consulate issues helpline numbers The Consulate of India has also issued helpline numbers and guidelines for Indians affected by the extreme weather conditions. Dubai has experienced a "historic weather event," with the UAE city receiving 142 millimeters (5.59 inches) of rainfall by Tuesday.

“Helpline numbers for Indian citizens affected by the extreme weather conditions in Dubai and Northern Emirates and needing help: +971501205172, +971569950590, +971507347676, +971585754213," the Indian consulate said in a post on X.

The helpline numbers have been issued even as the operations at Dubai Airport remain suspended with many Indian passengers stranded at the airport. Khaleej Times reported that many vehicle owners left their cars on the road after the water level swelled in the city.

The Indian consulate said that they are in touch with UAE authorities and the airlines to facilitate stranded passengers. "Regular updates from airlines are being conveyed to travelers. Relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organizations," India in Dubai added.

