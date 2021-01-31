OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Dubai launches initiative to speed up distribution of Covid-19 vaccines
A man receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease in Dubai (REUTERS)
A man receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease in Dubai (REUTERS)

Dubai launches initiative to speed up distribution of Covid-19 vaccines

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 11:00 PM IST ANI

As countries around the world are rolling out their vaccination campaigns, the issue of logistics hurdles looms large as many countries do not possess a sophisticated infrastructure to secure smooth and quick delivery of much-needed vaccine doses

The UAE emirate of Dubai on Sunday announced creating a "logistics alliance" to speed up supplies of two billion doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease via the COVAX initiative.

According to the government, the alliance has been launched under the directives of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

EU looks to bolster future health response amid vaccine snags

2 min read . 12:50 AM IST
The shots can be used once the WHO approves the AstraZeneca inoculation for emergency use

Indonesia to get up to 23.1 million AstraZeneca shots via Covax

1 min read . 12:44 AM IST
Photo: HT

Railrestro to resume food delivery in trains from Monday

1 min read . 12:39 AM IST
A Moroccan nurse prepares to administer a vial of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to a health worker

EU says AstraZeneca to deliver 9 million more vaccine doses

1 min read . 12:28 AM IST

"In support of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) COVAX initiative and its efforts to equitably distribute two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines in 2021, the Dubai Vaccines Logistics Alliance combines the expertise and global reach of Emirates airline with DP World's worldwide network of ports and logistics operations, along with the infrastructure of Dubai Airports and International Humanitarian City to distribute vaccines worldwide," the government said in a statement.

The statement specified that the initiative would focus on "emerging markets," where people have been hard-hit by the pandemic and which difficulties with transport and logistics.

"We currently stand at the cusp of a historic moment with the rollout of vaccines for countering Covid-19, a pandemic that has disrupted the lives of people around the world. The UAE is leading the world in terms of rolling out the vaccine, and in line with HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision to facilitate a global solution for the wellbeing of communities," Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said.

As countries around the world are rolling out their vaccination campaigns, the issue of logistics hurdles looms large as many countries do not possess a sophisticated infrastructure to secure smooth and quick delivery of much-needed vaccine doses.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout