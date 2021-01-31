Dubai launches initiative to speed up distribution of Covid-19 vaccines

"We currently stand at the cusp of a historic moment with the rollout of vaccines for countering Covid-19, a pandemic that has disrupted the lives of people around the world. The UAE is leading the world in terms of rolling out the vaccine, and in line with HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision to facilitate a global solution for the wellbeing of communities," Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said.