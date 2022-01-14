The two flights were India bound and scheduled to take off for its destination when they, EK-524 Dubai to Hyderabad and EK-568 Dubai to Bengaluru Emirates flights, had come on one runway.

Several lives were saved in averting this collision.

EK-524 Dubai to Hyderabad was scheduled for take-off at 9:45pm and EK-568 Dubai to Bengaluru Emirates flight at almost the same time. However, according to the Emirates flight schedule, there was a five minute gap between the two take-offs.

"EK-524 from Dubai-Hyderabad was accelerating for take-off from runway 30R, when the crew saw a aircraft coming in the same direction at high speed. Take-off was immediately instructed by ATC to be rejected. The aircraft slowed down safely and cleared the runway via taxiway N4, which crossed the runway. Another emirates flight EK-568, from Dubai to Bangalore, was rolling for departure was to take-off from same runway 30R," ANI quoted a person aware of the incident .

The news agency also confirmed a serious breach of safety from airlines company Emirates Air.

"On 9 January, flight EK524 was instructed by air traffic control to reject take-off on departure from Dubai and this was completed successfully. There was no aircraft damage," Emirates Air spokesperson said.

An investigation was launched by the UAE's aviation investigations body The Air Accident Investigation Sector, (AAIS). A serious safety lapse was reported to the airlines.

The spokesperson also confirmed that an internal review of the matter against the aircraft's crew has been ordered.

"Safety is always our top priority, and as with any incident we are conducting our own internal review. The incident is also under investigation by the UAE AAIS," the spokesperson added.

After the ATC intervention, Bengaluru-bound Emirates flight took off and the Hyderabad-bound Emirates flight went back to the taxi bay and took off a few minutes later.

As per the preliminary report, the Hyderabad bound flight was rolling for take-off without ATC clearance.

Emirates had deployed its Boeing-B777 aircraft for the said destinations when the incident was reported.

