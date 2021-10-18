OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Dubai says Jebel Ali fire under control
Listen to this article

The Dubai government said on Monday that the fire that broke out at an oil waste disposal unit in the Jebel Ali industrial area has been brought under control.

"Civil Defense teams have brought under control a fire that broke out at an oil waste disposal site in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area, located far from factories in the zone," tweeted the official feed of the government of Dubai.

"The site saw heavy smoke due to the burning of oil waste. No casualties have been reported," it added.

The Dubai Civil Defense teams are carrying out cooling operations at the site.



