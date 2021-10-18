Dubai says Jebel Ali fire under control

Dubai says Jebel Ali fire under control1 min read . 04:47 PM IST
The govt said that there were no casualties and the fire took place far from the factories and other facilities in the area
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The govt said that there were no casualties and the fire took place far from the factories and other facilities in the area
The Dubai government said on Monday that the fire that broke out at an oil waste disposal unit in the Jebel Ali industrial area has been brought under control.
The Dubai government said on Monday that the fire that broke out at an oil waste disposal unit in the Jebel Ali industrial area has been brought under control.
"Civil Defense teams have brought under control a fire that broke out at an oil waste disposal site in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area, located far from factories in the zone," tweeted the official feed of the government of Dubai.
"Civil Defense teams have brought under control a fire that broke out at an oil waste disposal site in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area, located far from factories in the zone," tweeted the official feed of the government of Dubai.
"The site saw heavy smoke due to the burning of oil waste. No casualties have been reported," it added.
"The site saw heavy smoke due to the burning of oil waste. No casualties have been reported," it added.
The Dubai Civil Defense teams are carrying out cooling operations at the site.
The Dubai Civil Defense teams are carrying out cooling operations at the site.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!