Dubai to AI Express: Reject negative Covid-19 reports from four Indian labs

New Delhi: The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) on Tuesday recommended Air India Express to reject COVID-negative test reports of passengers from four Indian laboratories.

"Regulatory authorities in Dubai recommends Air India Express to reject RT-PCR test reports from four labs of Jaipur, Kerala, and Delhi," Air India Express wrote on Twitter.

This comes after all Air India Express flights from/to Dubai resumed its operations from September 19, following a temporary suspension.

The names of laboratories suggested by DCAA are Suryam Lab in Jaipur, Microhealth Lab in the cities of Kerala, Dr P Bhasin Pathlabs (Private) Limited, and Noble Diagnostic Centre in Delhi.

Earlier, after a COVID-19 positive passenger was found onboard a Jaipur-Dubai flight on September 4, all operations of Air India Express to Dubai airports were temporarily suspended for a duration of 15 days till October 2.

"All operation of Air India Express to Dubai Airports suspended for 15 days till October 2 after a COVID-19 positive passenger was found onboard a Jaipur-Dubai flight on September 4. It was the second such instance," SA Kankazar, Air Transport, and International Affairs Sector, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority had said.

The airline had said a mistake occurred after an "erroneous acceptance" was made by the airline's ground handling agents at Delhi and Jaipur.

"The notice has been issued on account of erroneous acceptance of one COVID positive passenger by the airline's ground handling agents at Delhi and Jaipur on Air India Express flights to Dubai on August 28 and September 4 respectively," an Air India Express release had stated.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.