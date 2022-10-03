Dubai, Vietnam emerge as popular destinations for short getaways

In addition to overseas destinations, travellers also seem keen to explore domestic tourist spots during festival season holidays. A surge in domestic travel is expected as people also look to travel to their home-towns during Navratri, Dusshera, Diwali and Chhath celebrations
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Dubai and Vietnam have emerged as popular destinations for Indian tourists who are looking for short getaways amid the festival season.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Dubai and Vietnam have emerged as popular destinations for Indian tourists who are looking for short getaways amid the festival season.
As per data from travel platform ixigo, Bengaluru-Dubai and Delhi-Vietnam are among the top two routes which were searched by customers for travel during the current week.
As per data from travel platform ixigo, Bengaluru-Dubai and Delhi-Vietnam are among the top two routes which were searched by customers for travel during the current week.
There was also a significant interest in routes such as New Delhi-London, Chennai-Singapore, Mumbai-Dubai, Mumbai-Male, and New Delhi-Bali.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
There was also a significant interest in routes such as New Delhi-London, Chennai-Singapore, Mumbai-Dubai, Mumbai-Male, and New Delhi-Bali.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In addition to overseas destinations, travellers also seem keen to explore domestic tourist spots during festival season holidays. A surge in domestic travel is expected as people also look to travel to their home-towns during Navratri, Dusshera, Diwali and Chhath celebrations.
In addition to overseas destinations, travellers also seem keen to explore domestic tourist spots during festival season holidays. A surge in domestic travel is expected as people also look to travel to their home-towns during Navratri, Dusshera, Diwali and Chhath celebrations.
Under domestic segment, Hyerabad-New Delhi, and Chennai-Mumbai were among the top two domestic routes that were searched for flights during 1-7 October. Heavy rush is expected on routes such as Leh-New Delhi, Guwahati-Kolkata, Bengaluru-Mumbai, New Delhi-Kolkata, New Delhi-Raipur, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Ahmedabad-New Delhi, and Jaipur-Chennai.
Under domestic segment, Hyerabad-New Delhi, and Chennai-Mumbai were among the top two domestic routes that were searched for flights during 1-7 October. Heavy rush is expected on routes such as Leh-New Delhi, Guwahati-Kolkata, Bengaluru-Mumbai, New Delhi-Kolkata, New Delhi-Raipur, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Ahmedabad-New Delhi, and Jaipur-Chennai.
Rail transportation has also seen a surge as several trains on key routes are getting fully booked a month ahead in advance. Heavy traffic is expected on trains for routes such as New Delhi-Patna, New Delhi-Jammu, Kanpur-New Delhi, Lucknow-New Delhi, and Prayagraj-New Delhi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rail transportation has also seen a surge as several trains on key routes are getting fully booked a month ahead in advance. Heavy traffic is expected on trains for routes such as New Delhi-Patna, New Delhi-Jammu, Kanpur-New Delhi, Lucknow-New Delhi, and Prayagraj-New Delhi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Flight searches have risen 25-30% for leisure travel for Dussehra week as compared to last year. Last-minute fares for popular routes will see a steep jump in airfares due to high travel demand. One-way fares for routes like New Delhi to Patna which are normally around ₹5000 are going as high as Rs.8000-Rs.13000 on travel dates just before Diwali’ said Mr. Aloke Bajpai, Co-founder & Group CEO, ixigo said.
“Flight searches have risen 25-30% for leisure travel for Dussehra week as compared to last year. Last-minute fares for popular routes will see a steep jump in airfares due to high travel demand. One-way fares for routes like New Delhi to Patna which are normally around ₹5000 are going as high as Rs.8000-Rs.13000 on travel dates just before Diwali’ said Mr. Aloke Bajpai, Co-founder & Group CEO, ixigo said.
Waitlist numbers are increasing for popular train routes witnessing a high demand for travel including Patna, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Kanpur and Varanasi, the company said.
Waitlist numbers are increasing for popular train routes witnessing a high demand for travel including Patna, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Kanpur and Varanasi, the company said.