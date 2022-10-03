Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Dubai, Vietnam emerge as popular destinations for short getaways

Dubai, Vietnam emerge as popular destinations for short getaways

As per data from travel platform ixigo, Bengaluru-Dubai and Delhi-Vietnam are among the top two routes which were searched by customers for travel during the week. (Stock Image)
1 min read . 03:06 PM ISTAnu Sharma

In addition to overseas destinations, travellers also seem keen to explore domestic tourist spots during festival season holidays. A surge in domestic travel is expected as people also look to travel to their home-towns during Navratri, Dusshera, Diwali and Chhath celebrations

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Dubai and Vietnam have emerged as popular destinations for Indian tourists who are looking for short getaways amid the festival season.

NEW DELHI: Dubai and Vietnam have emerged as popular destinations for Indian tourists who are looking for short getaways amid the festival season.

As per data from travel platform ixigo, Bengaluru-Dubai and Delhi-Vietnam are among the top two routes which were searched by customers for travel during the current week.

As per data from travel platform ixigo, Bengaluru-Dubai and Delhi-Vietnam are among the top two routes which were searched by customers for travel during the current week.

There was also a significant interest in routes such as New Delhi-London, Chennai-Singapore, Mumbai-Dubai, Mumbai-Male, and New Delhi-Bali.

There was also a significant interest in routes such as New Delhi-London, Chennai-Singapore, Mumbai-Dubai, Mumbai-Male, and New Delhi-Bali.

In addition to overseas destinations, travellers also seem keen to explore domestic tourist spots during festival season holidays. A surge in domestic travel is expected as people also look to travel to their home-towns during Navratri, Dusshera, Diwali and Chhath celebrations.

In addition to overseas destinations, travellers also seem keen to explore domestic tourist spots during festival season holidays. A surge in domestic travel is expected as people also look to travel to their home-towns during Navratri, Dusshera, Diwali and Chhath celebrations.

Under domestic segment, Hyerabad-New Delhi, and Chennai-Mumbai were among the top two domestic routes that were searched for flights during 1-7 October. Heavy rush is expected on routes such as Leh-New Delhi, Guwahati-Kolkata, Bengaluru-Mumbai, New Delhi-Kolkata, New Delhi-Raipur, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Ahmedabad-New Delhi, and Jaipur-Chennai.

Under domestic segment, Hyerabad-New Delhi, and Chennai-Mumbai were among the top two domestic routes that were searched for flights during 1-7 October. Heavy rush is expected on routes such as Leh-New Delhi, Guwahati-Kolkata, Bengaluru-Mumbai, New Delhi-Kolkata, New Delhi-Raipur, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Ahmedabad-New Delhi, and Jaipur-Chennai.

Rail transportation has also seen a surge as several trains on key routes are getting fully booked a month ahead in advance. Heavy traffic is expected on trains for routes such as New Delhi-Patna, New Delhi-Jammu, Kanpur-New Delhi, Lucknow-New Delhi, and Prayagraj-New Delhi.

Rail transportation has also seen a surge as several trains on key routes are getting fully booked a month ahead in advance. Heavy traffic is expected on trains for routes such as New Delhi-Patna, New Delhi-Jammu, Kanpur-New Delhi, Lucknow-New Delhi, and Prayagraj-New Delhi.

“Flight searches have risen 25-30% for leisure travel for Dussehra week as compared to last year. Last-minute fares for popular routes will see a steep jump in airfares due to high travel demand. One-way fares for routes like New Delhi to Patna which are normally around 5000 are going as high as Rs.8000-Rs.13000 on travel dates just before Diwali’ said Mr. Aloke Bajpai, Co-founder & Group CEO, ixigo said.

“Flight searches have risen 25-30% for leisure travel for Dussehra week as compared to last year. Last-minute fares for popular routes will see a steep jump in airfares due to high travel demand. One-way fares for routes like New Delhi to Patna which are normally around 5000 are going as high as Rs.8000-Rs.13000 on travel dates just before Diwali’ said Mr. Aloke Bajpai, Co-founder & Group CEO, ixigo said.

Waitlist numbers are increasing for popular train routes witnessing a high demand for travel including Patna, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Kanpur and Varanasi, the company said.

Waitlist numbers are increasing for popular train routes witnessing a high demand for travel including Patna, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Kanpur and Varanasi, the company said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.