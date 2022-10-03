Dubai, Vietnam emerge as popular destinations for short getaways

“Flight searches have risen 25-30% for leisure travel for Dussehra week as compared to last year. Last-minute fares for popular routes will see a steep jump in airfares due to high travel demand. One-way fares for routes like New Delhi to Patna which are normally around ₹5000 are going as high as Rs.8000-Rs.13000 on travel dates just before Diwali’ said Mr. Aloke Bajpai, Co-founder & Group CEO, ixigo said.