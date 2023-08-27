A Dubai-bound Air India Express flight which was scheduled to take off from Karipur International airport in the Kozhikode district of Kerala was delayed for several hours on Sunday due to technical snags, a report by news agency PTI said. As per the reports, the flight got delayed for around 11 hours as the passengers finally took off from Thiruvananthapuram at 7:06 PM. The flight was originally scheduled for 8:30 AM.

As per an airline source, the flight designated as IX 345, which had a passenger capacity of 180 individuals, had its departure originally planned for 8:30 AM from Karipur International Airport. Subsequently, at approximately 2:45 PM, the passengers embarked on the same aircraft bound for Thiruvananthapuram, as reported by the same source.

Upon arrival at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, both the passengers and their belongings were shifted to a different aircraft, which eventually departed for Dubai at 7:06 PM, as further elaborated by the source.

Air India Express issued an apology via a statement for the significant delay of nearly 12 hours and the resulting inconveniences experienced by the passengers. "Our flight from Kozhikode to Dubai was held for a few hours today while we tried to resolve a technical issue. To ensure all precautions, the flight was rescheduled and operated via Thiruvananthapuram on an alternative aircraft to Dubai. Guests were served food and refreshments. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," it said.

Possibility of direct flight from New Delhi to Cambodia

In other aviation news, the Ambassador of Cambodia to India, Kuong Koy talked about the possibility that direct flights between India and Cambodia would commence in early 2024. "The relationship between Cambodia and India right now has come to a new height, especially when both countries are celebrating the 70 anniversary of the diplomatic relation between the two countries," the Ambassador said.

“Two countries have a very good cooperation bilaterally, regionally that India is a dialogue partner of ASEAN and internationally, the two countries always support each other," the Cambodian Ambassador added.

