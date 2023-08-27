Dubai-bound Air India Express flight in Kozhikode delayed by 12 hours due to technical snag1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 09:16 PM IST
As per the reports, the flight got delayed for around 11 hours as the passengers finally took off from Thiruvananthapuram at 7:06 PM
A Dubai-bound Air India Express flight which was scheduled to take off from Karipur International airport in the Kozhikode district of Kerala was delayed for several hours on Sunday due to technical snags, a report by news agency PTI said. As per the reports, the flight got delayed for around 11 hours as the passengers finally took off from Thiruvananthapuram at 7:06 PM. The flight was originally scheduled for 8:30 AM.