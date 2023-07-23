Air India Express flight from Kerala state capital Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai returned midway on Sunday citing technical issues with the air conditioning. The flight that took off at 1.19pm returned barely couple of hours later.

The Air India flight, IX 539, which took off with 174 people onboard -- including the crew -- from here at 1.19pm returned back and landed safely at 3.52pm, an airport official said.

"The plane landed safely. All passengers and crew are fine. A local standby was declared. It was an AC issue, " the official said.

The passengers are presently at the airport and would be taking off within an hour on another flight arranged by the airline, he added.

On 9 July, a senior management official of Air India was assaulted by an unruly passenger onboard a Sydney-New Delhi flight. The scuffle erupted over the basic rules onboard aircraft and the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was informed about the incident.

The incident is just another addition to the huge number of cases of unruly behavior onboard flights. As per the International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s there was one unruly incident for every 568 flights in 2022.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Tata Group owned Air India confirmed that they have finalised a deal with US-based engine manufacturer CFM International for engines for 400 aircraft.

CFM's LEAP engines will power the Tata Group-backed airline's new fleet of 210 Airbus A320neo/A321neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft.

Further, Vistara airline has begun making plans to merge its staff into Air India Ltd., as the country’s industrial Tata family combines the two carriers to rebuild its aviation empire and take on market leader IndiGo.

“The process of integration of the staff has started," Vistara Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan told reporters in Mumbai on Monday. He expects regulatory clearances to be completed by April 2024, confirming an earlier report that Indian regulators have raised antitrust concerns.