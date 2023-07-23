Dubai-bound Air India flight returns to Kerala two hours after departing. Here's why1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 06:28 PM IST
The Air India flight, IX 539, which took off with 174 people onboard -- including the crew -- from here at 1.19pm returned back and landed safely at 3.52pm, an airport official said.
Air India Express flight from Kerala state capital Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai returned midway on Sunday citing technical issues with the air conditioning. The flight that took off at 1.19pm returned barely couple of hours later.
