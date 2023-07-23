comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Dubai-bound Air India flight returns to Kerala two hours after departing. Here's why
Back

Dubai-bound Air India flight returns to Kerala two hours after departing. Here's why

 1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 06:28 PM IST Livemint

The Air India flight, IX 539, which took off with 174 people onboard -- including the crew -- from here at 1.19pm returned back and landed safely at 3.52pm, an airport official said.

The passengers are presently at the airport and would be taking off within an hour on another flight arranged by the airline, an airport official saidPremium
The passengers are presently at the airport and would be taking off within an hour on another flight arranged by the airline, an airport official said

Air India Express flight from Kerala state capital Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai returned midway on Sunday citing technical issues with the air conditioning. The flight that took off at 1.19pm returned barely couple of hours later. 

The Air India flight, IX 539, which took off with 174 people onboard -- including the crew -- from here at 1.19pm returned back and landed safely at 3.52pm, an airport official said.

"The plane landed safely. All passengers and crew are fine. A local standby was declared. It was an AC issue, " the official said.

The passengers are presently at the airport and would be taking off within an hour on another flight arranged by the airline, he added.

On 9 July, a senior management official of Air India was assaulted by an unruly passenger onboard a Sydney-New Delhi flight. The scuffle erupted over the basic rules onboard aircraft and the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was informed about the incident.

The incident is just another addition to the huge number of cases of unruly behavior onboard flights. As per the International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s there was one unruly incident for every 568 flights in 2022.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Tata Group owned Air India confirmed that they have finalised a deal with US-based engine manufacturer CFM International for engines for 400 aircraft.

CFM's LEAP engines will power the Tata Group-backed airline's new fleet of 210 Airbus A320neo/A321neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft.

Further, Vistara airline has begun making plans to merge its staff into Air India Ltd., as the country’s industrial Tata family combines the two carriers to rebuild its aviation empire and take on market leader IndiGo.

“The process of integration of the staff has started," Vistara Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan told reporters in Mumbai on Monday. He expects regulatory clearances to be completed by April 2024, confirming an earlier report that Indian regulators have raised antitrust concerns.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 23 Jul 2023, 06:28 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout