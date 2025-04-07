Dubai’s Crown Prince to visit India on 8-9 April; to hold meetings with PM Modi, S Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, will visit India on 8-9 April, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum will hold meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He will also participate in a business roundtable seeking to bolster India-UAE ties.

Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum's visit follows an invitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will host a "working lunch for His Highness the Crown Prince" on April 8, the MEA said in a statement.

"This would be the first official visit of His Highness to India as the Crown Prince of Dubai," it said.

Sheikh Hamdan will be accompanied by several ministers, senior government officials and a high-level business delegation, the MEA said in a statement.

"The visit of the Crown Prince (Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) will further solidify the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) and strengthen our multi-faceted ties with Dubai," it said in the statement.

"His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, deputy prime minister and minister of defence, the UAE, will visit India on April 8-9," the statement said.

The Crown Prince (Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) will participate in a business roundtable with prominent business leaders from both sides in Mumbai.

"The interaction will strengthen India-UAE economic and commercial cooperation across traditional and futuristic areas," the MEA said.

Dubai has played an important role in India's commercial, cultural and people-to-people exchanges with the UAE. "The majority of India's around 4.3 million diaspora in the UAE live and work in Dubai," the statement said.