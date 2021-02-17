Dubbed movies from south India aid recovery in domestic cinema business

NEW DELHI: Films from down south , mostly dubbed in other regional languages, have been aiding recovery in India's cinema business, including the Hindi-speaking market, especially as Bollywood has had few new movies to offer since theatres reopened. Adding to this recovery will be Tamil film Chakra, starring Vishal and dubbed as Chakra Ka Rakshak, which will release this week.

Mint had earlier reported that cinema owners are looking to screen dubbed Hindi versions of popular south Indian films, particularly Telugu, that have massive fan following on satellite television channels. Featuring top stars like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Dhanush, and others, nearly 70% of the single screens in north Indian states such as Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and parts of Maharashtra are up for this strategy.

Theatre owners and trade experts say the charm of south Indian fare is unmatched, these action potboilers serve high points every couple of minutes and keep audiences thoroughly engaged at a time when Bollywood has increasingly turned to niche, mainstream cinema.

Trade experts say people in the heartland are hooked to the south Indian action genre, be it on television or on digital platforms on their phones. Allu Arjun’s Surya: The Soldier--the dubbed version of Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India-- released in November had managed more than twice the collection of new Bollywood offering Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in certain small towns.

There is a big opportunity in a bunch of these entertainers over the next two to six months in the Hindi-speaking market which as of now has only three big films available for release - Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, sports drama ’83 and Salman Khan’s Radhe. Some of these films from the south could release in over 400 single screens with multiplexes expected to follow once they see the value of such offerings.

