Dubbed southern TV hits fill in content lag in theatres

NEW DELHI: A huge shortage of content in film theatres across India since they re-opened two months ago is being filled by dubbed southern language films which have been hits on television among Hindi-speaking audiences.

Cinema owners are looking at screening dubbed Hindi versions of popular south Indian films, particularly Telugu, that have massive fan following on satellite television channels. Featuring top stars like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Dhanush and others, nearly 70% of the single screens in north Indian states such as Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and parts of Maharashtra are up for this unique strategy as major Bollywood offerings are likely to elude them at least for the next two months.

﻿Theatre owners and trade experts say the charm of south Indian fare is unmatched—these action potboilers serve high points every couple of minutes and keep audiences thoroughly engaged at a time when Bollywood has increasingly turned to niche, mainstream cinema.

Among the titles slated for release are Kathi’s Kaithi, Vishal-starrer Action, Dhanush’s Asuran, and others.

“With no shoots having taken place for the majority of this year and a number of films having gone to OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms, there are hardly any big films available," said Manish Shah, director, Goldmine Telefilms, that has been dubbing south Indian films into Hindi and negotiating both theatrical and satellite television premiere for them for the past 10 years.

Shah who sees big opportunity in releasing a bunch of these entertainers over the next two to six months says the Hindi-speaking market that currently has only three films available for release overall, including Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, sports drama ’83 and Salman Khan’s Radhe, should see impressive traction for southern action flicks, particularly from small towns. Some of these films could release in over 400 single screens with multiplexes too expected to follow once they see value in these.

Shah’s confidence in the genre comes from the success of these films on television. Goldmine owns a free-to-air Hindi movie channel Dhinchaak specializing in dubbed content launched earlier this year that has topped charts for the past 10 weeks and had notched up 434 million AMAs (average minute audience) according to BARC data last week. AMA is defined as the number of individuals of a target audience who viewed an "event", averaged across minutes.

Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema said people in the heartland are hooked to the south Indian action genre, be it on television or on the YouTube channel of companies like Goldmine on their phones. Allu Arjun’s Surya: The Soldier (the dubbed version of Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India) released last month is managing more than twice the collections of new Bollywood offering Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in certain small towns, Mohan pointed out.

“Why wouldn’t any cinema owner worth his salt take these films up? The south spends more on the actual movie product and their films are more universally appealing while Bollywood only makes films for the metros," said Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan referring to success stories like the Baahubali franchise, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and action drama KGF: Chapter 1 that have set the bar high in north India with their dubbed versions. Going forward, apart from older TV hits, the Hindi belt is looking forward to the release of new offerings such as Vijay-starrer Master, Ajith’s Valimai and a Telugu film titled Krack starring Ravi Teja.

Kunal Sawhney, senior vice-president, Carnival Cinemas said even pre-covid, dubbed south content found traction across cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Indore, Kolkata and Jalandhar given the number of migrants and college students flocking to these places from the south. Rates of regional films are 30% lower than Hindi and Hollywood offerings.

To be sure, cinema owners are not pleased with Bollywood’s decision to hold back big titles, leading to this content lag.

“There are so many theatres to feed. If Bollywood decides to abandon the market, somebody else will come capture it," Chauhan said.

