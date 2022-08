Dublin based pharma company Medtronic; India is in partnership with Aster MedCity to share its technology called— Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) to enhance the treatment of patients diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Medtronic, a global technology healthcare company, is known for inventing the first battery powered pacemaker in the world for the treatment of heart patients. Scientists have now repurposed similar technology to develop a deep brain stimulation system, a small pacemaker-like device which sends electrical signals through very thin wires, known as ‘leads’, to a targeted area in the brain related to the symptoms.

As of now, doctors provide supportive treatment to Parkison patients. The aim is to increase the outreach of the program to all the Parkinson’s and movement disorder patients who need the treatment, especially to those are below 45 years of age so that patients can get their mobility.

As per the data, men are 1.5 times more susceptible to Parkinson’s diseases compared to women. It is estimated that more than 10 million people worldwide were living with Parkinson’s. The prevalence in India is estimated to be over 10 lakhs.

DBS is a minimally invasive procedure for accurately placing an electrode into a small target in the brain through a 14mm hole in the skull. Stimulation delivered through this electrode is used to modulate functioning in the brain and produce beneficial effects in various conditions like Parkinson’s disease and others. The identification of the target is done with high-resolution CT and MRI scans and the placement of the electrode is done using stereotactic surgery.

“Our philosophy is to ensure that we excel in healthcare technology. Our partnership with Aster Hospital is very important for patients in India. This technology is available in only US, Europe, Japan and Thailand. To use this technology, doctors have to select eligible patients after the first stage of treatment to undergo interventional therapy which is called deep brain stimulation. Doctors would do the imaging and navigation to identify the places in the brain, where two electrodes can be placed to make the right placement of the electrodes as the device would be implanted in the collarbone of the patient. We have two experts from Israel who are training the Aster’s team and sensitizing them to create enabling environment to operate this latest technology," Madan Krishnan, Vice President & Managing Director, Medtronic India told Mint adding that the company now wish to expand this technology to other hospitals in India.

Medtronic’s Engineering Innovation Centre based in Hyderabad has a plan to invest of ₹1200cr ($160mn) in India in the next five years which will help boost research and development efforts and create employment opportunities for the state and country.

“We have onboarded 150 engineers just in the last 1 year of the pandemic and aim to hire 1000 employees over the next 5 years. Our ‘Design in India’ policy is a key focus to align with government ‘Atmanirbhar’ initiative," said Madan.

In the first week of September, doctors at Aster Medicity will conduct the first few surgeries on selected patients using this technology. The cost of the treatment will range from ₹10 lakh to ₹ ₹20 lakh depending upon the condition of the patient.

“We run a global Centre of excellence of neurosciences at Aster. We and Metronic have decided to collaborate to provide aid to patients suffering with Parkinson disease through a new technology called Deep Brain Stimulation programme. The technology will enhance the quality of patients’ lives and further improve clinical outcomes. Besides, this can be extended for other complications such as epilepsy, stroke and trauma etc," said Farhan Yasin, Regional Director, Kochi, Aster Hospitals adding that patients from all over the globe can come to our facility and get the treatment.