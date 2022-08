“Our philosophy is to ensure that we excel in healthcare technology. Our partnership with Aster Hospital is very important for patients in India. This technology is available in only US, Europe, Japan and Thailand. To use this technology, doctors have to select eligible patients after the first stage of treatment to undergo interventional therapy which is called deep brain stimulation. Doctors would do the imaging and navigation to identify the places in the brain, where two electrodes can be placed to make the right placement of the electrodes as the device would be implanted in the collarbone of the patient. We have two experts from Israel who are training the Aster’s team and sensitizing them to create enabling environment to operate this latest technology," Madan Krishnan, Vice President & Managing Director, Medtronic India told Mint adding that the company now wish to expand this technology to other hospitals in India.