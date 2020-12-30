OPEN APP
Due date extended for filing income tax returns
Due date extended for filing income tax returns

1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2020, 06:56 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Individuals who do not have to file tax audit reports and were to file their income tax returns for FY20 by 31 December will now get extra time till 10 January 2021

The government on Wednesday gave extra time to various classes of tax payers to file their income tax returns and tax audit reports in view of the pandemic situation.

Individuals who do not have to file tax audit reports and were to file their income tax returns for FY20 by 31 December will now get extra time till 10 January 2021, said a statement from the finance ministry. This is the third extension of due date for filing returns for FY20.

Tax payers who are required to file their tax audit reports—professionals with gross receipts more than 50 lakh and those running businesses with sales more than 1 crore—have also got extra time. Their due date for filing the return has now been extended from 31 January to 15 February, 2021.

Similarly, tax payers who are required to file reports of international or specified local transactions, have got extra time till 15 February. Their earlier due date before the third extension was 31 January, said the finance ministry statement.

