Due date extended for linking PAN, Aadhaar

The finance ministry on Wednesday extended the due date for linking Aadhaar number with Permanent Account Number (PAN) by another three months to end of June, said an official statement.

The ministry said that representations have been received from taxpayers seeking a further extension of the due date for intimating the Aadhaar number in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the taxpayers, the Central government has issued notification today extending the last date for the intimation of Aadhaar number and linking thereof with PAN to 30 June, 2021," the ministry statement said. Mint reported earlier in the day that the finance ministry was weighing the requests for an extension and was expected to make an announcement before the 31 March due date expired.

The government has in the past given several extensions to the due date since July 2017, the first due date announced, in order to facilitate the linking of the two identity numbers. PAN—Aadhaar linkage will help in eliminating duplicate PAN numbers and help in tax assessment and administration.

PAN is mandatory for a host of financial transactions including opening of bank accounts, deposit of cash in bank account, opening of Demat account, transaction of immovable properties and dealing in securities. PAN card is also a means of photo identification accepted by all government and non-government institutions in the country. Since Aadhaar is biometric based and cannot be obtained based on any other identification document, linking the two is important for the tax administration.

In the amendments approved at the time of passing the Finance Bill 2021 in Parliament, the government introduced a ₹1,000 fine for missing the due date.

Keeping in mind the pandemic related hardships that individuals and businesses faced, the government had taken several relief measures in FY21 including extension of several due dates and waiver of late fee as well as moderation of the rate of taxes to be collected or deducted at source. The Central Board of Direct Taxes said on Wednesday that tax refund of over Rs. 2.24 trillion was made to more than 2.37 crore taxpayers between 1 April,2020 to 29 March, 2021.

With the closure of the financial year, the time for making investments for claiming deductions to the income earned in FY21 has also expired.

