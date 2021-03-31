Due date extended for linking PAN, Aadhaar

Keeping in mind the pandemic related hardships that individuals and businesses faced, the government had taken several relief measures in FY21 including extension of several due dates and waiver of late fee as well as moderation of the rate of taxes to be collected or deducted at source. The Central Board of Direct Taxes said on Wednesday that tax refund of over Rs. 2.24 trillion was made to more than 2.37 crore taxpayers between 1 April,2020 to 29 March, 2021.

