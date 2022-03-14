Due date for linking Aadhaar with PAN is 31 March, reminds finance ministry

Official data from the tax department showed that so far, over 50 crore permanent account numbers (PANs) have been linked with Aadhaar. Many tax payers have in the past faced difficulties in linking PAN card with Aadhaar card on account of mismatch between PAN and Aadhaar details regarding name, date or year of birth or mobile number. The details in the two identification documents can be corrected to resolve any mismatches. PAN—Aadhaar linkage will help in eliminating duplicate PAN numbers and help in tax assessment and administration.