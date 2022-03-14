Due date for linking Aadhaar with PAN is 31 March, reminds finance ministry

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said Finance Act, 2021 inserted a new section in the Income-tax Act to complete the process of PAN-Aadhar linking
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
The finance ministry said on Monday that the due date for linking Permanent Account Number and the biometric identification number Aadhaar is end of March after which a penalty will kick in.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
The finance ministry said on Monday that the due date for linking Permanent Account Number and the biometric identification number Aadhaar is end of March after which a penalty will kick in.
Minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written answer to Parliament that Finance Act, 2021 inserted a new section in the Income-tax Act to complete the process of PAN-Aadhar linking.
This section provides that where a person who is required to intimate his Aadhaar fails to do so by the due date, he shall be liable to pay a fee of upto ₹1000 at the time of making the intimation. “31 March, 2022 is the last date for intimating Aadhaar as notified," the minister’s reply said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This section provides that where a person who is required to intimate his Aadhaar fails to do so by the due date, he shall be liable to pay a fee of upto ₹1000 at the time of making the intimation. “31 March, 2022 is the last date for intimating Aadhaar as notified," the minister’s reply said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Official data from the tax department showed that so far, over 50 crore permanent account numbers (PANs) have been linked with Aadhaar. Many tax payers have in the past faced difficulties in linking PAN card with Aadhaar card on account of mismatch between PAN and Aadhaar details regarding name, date or year of birth or mobile number. The details in the two identification documents can be corrected to resolve any mismatches. PAN—Aadhaar linkage will help in eliminating duplicate PAN numbers and help in tax assessment and administration.
Official data from the tax department showed that so far, over 50 crore permanent account numbers (PANs) have been linked with Aadhaar. Many tax payers have in the past faced difficulties in linking PAN card with Aadhaar card on account of mismatch between PAN and Aadhaar details regarding name, date or year of birth or mobile number. The details in the two identification documents can be corrected to resolve any mismatches. PAN—Aadhaar linkage will help in eliminating duplicate PAN numbers and help in tax assessment and administration.
PAN is mandatory for a host of financial transactions including opening of bank accounts, deposit of cash in bank account, opening of Demat account, transaction of immovable properties and dealing in securities. PAN card is also a means of photo identification accepted by all government and non-government institutions in the country.
PAN is mandatory for a host of financial transactions including opening of bank accounts, deposit of cash in bank account, opening of Demat account, transaction of immovable properties and dealing in securities. PAN card is also a means of photo identification accepted by all government and non-government institutions in the country.