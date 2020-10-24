CBIC extends GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C filing dates for FY19 to 31 Dec, 2020

Government on Saturday extended due dates for filing Annual Return (GSTR-9) and Reconciliation Statement (GSTR-9C) for FY19 from 31 October, 2020 to 31 December 31, 2020.

Decision has been taken because "normal operation of businesses have still not been possible in several parts of the country" due to Covid-19, said Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs on Twitter.

GSTR-9 is an annual return to be filed yearly by taxpayers registered under the goods and services tax (GST). It consists of details regarding the outward and inward supplies made or received under various tax heads.

GSTR-9C is a statement of reconciliation between GSTR-9 and the audited annual financial statement.

Furnishing of the annual return is mandatory only for taxpayers with an aggregate annual turnover above ₹2 crore, while reconciliation statement is to be furnished only by the registered persons having an aggregate turnover above ₹5 crore.

Last month, the government extended the deadline for filing GST annual return and audit report for the financial year 2018-19 by a month till October 31.

In order to provide more time to taxpayers for furnishing of Income Tax Returns, the government has also decided to further extend the due date for furnishing of Income-Tax Returns as under:

(A) The due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for the taxpayers (including their partners) who are required to get their accounts audited [for whom the due date (i.e. before the extension by the said notification) as per the Act is 31 October, 2020] has been extended to 31 January, 2021.

(B) The due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for the taxpayers who are required to furnish report in respect of international/specified domestic transactions [for whom the due date (i.e. before the extension by the said notification) as per the Act is 30 November, 2020] has been extended to 31 January, 2021.

(C) The due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for the other taxpayers [for whom the due date (i.e. before the extension by the said notification) as per the Act was 31 July, 2020] has been extended to 31 December, 2020.





