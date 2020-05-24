Amphan-hit Kolkata airport will operate only from 28 May

As West Bengal government is involved in restoration work after Cyclone Amphan, the state government had requested Ministry of Civil Aviation to defer resumption of flights from Kolkata airport.

Accordingly, flights will resume from Kolkata from 28 May, with reduced schedule of 20 flights per day, the airport said on Sunday.

Bagdogra airport will be handling 20 flights per day from 28 May, said officials.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said West Bengal will urge the Centre to postpone resuming domestic flight services at Kolkata and Bagdogra airports by a few days as the state will be busy with managing the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan.

The flight services are scheduled to begin on 25 May.

Banerjee told reporters she asked the chief secretary to request the Civil Aviation Ministry to defer the services at Kolkata airport to 30 May and at Bagdogra airport to 28 May.

The state has already urged the Centre to put off the movement of special trains till 27 May.

