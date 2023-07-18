'Due to non-linking with Aadhaar...': Income Tax dept shares update for PAN card holders2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 08:20 PM IST
The Income Tax department said individuals with inoperative PAN cards can still file their taxes, but will face consequences such as higher TDS and TCS rates. NRIs and OCIs exempt from linking PAN with Aadhaar.
The Income Tax department said on Tuesday that individuals with inoperative PAN cards would still be able to file their taxes by the July 31 deadline. Those who failed to link their PAN and Aadhaar cards last month will however face several ‘consequences’ on account of their inoperative documents. The I-T department also addressed concerns raised by NRIs and OCIs who are incidentally exempted from linking PAN with Aadhaar.
As time to link the two documents ran out the Income Tax department had earlier said that it would "duly consider" cases where linking of PAN with Aadhaar was yet to happen despite individuals giving their consent and having paid the fee. The last day for linking PAN with biometric Aadhaar on paying a late fee of ₹1,000 had been June 30.
Individual who have failed to link their Aadhaar and PAN will now have to inform the tax authorities in case they want to connect the two documents. The interlinking can still be down after payment of penalty.
