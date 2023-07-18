The Income Tax department said on Tuesday that individuals with inoperative PAN cards would still be able to file their taxes by the July 31 deadline. Those who failed to link their PAN and Aadhaar cards last month will however face several ‘consequences’ on account of their inoperative documents. The I-T department also addressed concerns raised by NRIs and OCIs who are incidentally exempted from linking PAN with Aadhaar.

“It is clarified that an inoperative PAN is not an inactive PAN. One may file the Income Tax Return, irrespective of PAN becoming inoperative," the government body said. However those with ‘inoperative’ PAN cards will not be issued pending refunds and interest on such refunds. Both TDS and TCS will be collected at a higher rate for such individuals. According to the I-T department's latest missive, NRIs, OCIs and foreign citizens with inoperative PAN cards have to intimate their residential status to their respective JAO along with supporting documents with a request to update their residential status in the PAN database. “Concerns have been raised by certain NRIs/ OCIs regarding their PANs becoming inoperative, although they are exempted from linking their PAN with Aadhaar," it explained.

As time to link the two documents ran out the Income Tax department had earlier said that it would "duly consider" cases where linking of PAN with Aadhaar was yet to happen despite individuals giving their consent and having paid the fee. The last day for linking PAN with biometric Aadhaar on paying a late fee of ₹1,000 had been June 30.

Individual who have failed to link their Aadhaar and PAN will now have to inform the tax authorities in case they want to connect the two documents. The interlinking can still be down after payment of penalty.

(With inputs from agencies)