The Income Tax department said on Tuesday that individuals with inoperative PAN cards would still be able to file their taxes by the July 31 deadline. Those who failed to link their PAN and Aadhaar cards last month will however face several ‘consequences’ on account of their inoperative documents. The I-T department also addressed concerns raised by NRIs and OCIs who are incidentally exempted from linking PAN with Aadhaar.

