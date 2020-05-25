Dull demand to weigh on JSW Steel, improving cash flows a challenge in FY21

The management has said that it expects to export a higher quantity of steel in FY21, but even this could be a challenge given the global pandemic. Further, the commissioning of its Dolvi plant has been postponed and could see some cost uptick in the near term. JSW Steel, however, continues to plod ahead with its capital expenditure of Rs9,000 crore in FY21. While this is lower than its earlier guidance of about Rs16,340 crore, it still remains high and could drag cashflows.