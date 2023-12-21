Dunki first reviews are out! Shah Rukh Khan’s fans call it better than Pathaan, Jawan; ‘ ₹2,000 crore to banta hai’
‘Thank you, Rajkumar Hirani, for giving Shah Rukh Khan back,’ said one of the SRK fans after watching Dunki.
“Pathaan and Jawan were just trailers. Dunki is the real movie," says one of the fans as Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie has hit the theatres. Fans are calling it the best Rajkumar Hirani film to date. That sounds like a tall claim since Hirani is known for all-time classics like 3 Idiots, Munnabhai MBBS and PK.
Celebrations outside cinemas feature effigies of Shah Rukh Khan, fireworks and enthusiastic fan cheers, creating a festive atmosphere.
This excitement is echoed on social media, where fans are eagerly sharing their excitement and admiration for the Bollywood star, turning the release into a grand celebration.
Comedian Sunil Pal was among the SRK fans who gathered at the theatres early in the morning. He said that ₹2,000 crore is an obvious outcome (Banta Hai) for the film. “ ₹1,000 crore for the magician called Hirani and ₹1,000 crore for the “Baazigar" Shah Rukh Khan," he added.
Shah Rukh Khan commented on the celebrations outside the theatres. He wondered if the fans would keep wrestling outside instead of going in to watch the movie.