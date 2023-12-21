Stocks Mutual Funds News

About Dunki

This is the first collaboration between SRK and Hirani. It is now well-known that the Munnabhai director approached Khan for the gangster comedy movie. But, it never worked out. With Dunki, Bollywood finally gets to see these two joining hands.

In Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan plays Hardayal "Hardy" Singh Dhillon, who along with his friends Balli (Anil Grover), Buggu Lakhanpal (Vikram Kochhar), Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal) and Manu (Taapsee Pannu), dreams of moving to London. They start learning English and British customs for their relocation. Choosing an illegal route called "Dunki" to get into London, they face various challenges that change their lives.

