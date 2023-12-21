“Pathaan and Jawan were just trailers. Dunki is the real movie," says one of the fans as Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie has hit the theatres. Fans are calling it the best Rajkumar Hirani film to date. That sounds like a tall claim since Hirani is known for all-time classics like 3 Idiots, Munnabhai MBBS and PK. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“What a movie! I loved every bit of it. Thank you, Rajkumar Hirani, for giving Shah Rukh Khan back to old fans like me," said an overseas fan. “Now, I’m feeling homesick."

SRK fans go crazy Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Dunki has been released in theatres, generating immense excitement among fans. Some have even booked early morning shows to be the first to watch it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Celebrations outside cinemas feature effigies of Shah Rukh Khan, fireworks and enthusiastic fan cheers, creating a festive atmosphere.

This excitement is echoed on social media, where fans are eagerly sharing their excitement and admiration for the Bollywood star, turning the release into a grand celebration.

Comedian Sunil Pal was among the SRK fans who gathered at the theatres early in the morning. He said that ₹2,000 crore is an obvious outcome (Banta Hai) for the film. “ ₹1,000 crore for the magician called Hirani and ₹1,000 crore for the “Baazigar" Shah Rukh Khan," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah Rukh Khan commented on the celebrations outside the theatres. He wondered if the fans would keep wrestling outside instead of going in to watch the movie.

About Dunki This is the first collaboration between SRK and Hirani. It is now well-known that the Munnabhai director approached Khan for the gangster comedy movie. But, it never worked out. With Dunki, Bollywood finally gets to see these two joining hands.

In Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan plays Hardayal "Hardy" Singh Dhillon, who along with his friends Balli (Anil Grover), Buggu Lakhanpal (Vikram Kochhar), Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal) and Manu (Taapsee Pannu), dreams of moving to London. They start learning English and British customs for their relocation. Choosing an illegal route called "Dunki" to get into London, they face various challenges that change their lives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.