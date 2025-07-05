‘Dunki’ in real life? NIA denies McLeodganj raid linked to Dalai Lama, says search was over US donkey route trafficking

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has denied media reports that its raid near the Dalai Lama’s home in McLeodganj, Himachal Pradesh, was linked to the spiritual leader’s security or Khalistani terror funding.

The July 4 operation targeted a human trafficking ring called the "US Donkey Route" instead, a term that has seen a major popularization after the popular Bollywood film ‘Dunki’, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, and had a storyline of the perilous journey of illegal immigrants.

Local police accompanied investigators during the search. False stories spread because the raid happened during the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday celebrations, drawing global visitors to McLeodganj.

The NIA called these reports "completely false" and confirmed the operation focused solely on traffickers exploiting Indians desperate to reach America.

Victims charged 45 lakh for perilous US journey The "Donkey Route" is a brutal smuggling network charging victims up to INR 45 lakh ($54,000) for fake US visas. Traffickers like Gagandeep Singh forced migrants through dangerous paths across Spain, Guatemala, and Mexico, often abandoning them.

During Friday’s raids, NIA arrested two key suspects: Sunny "Sunny Donker" from Dharamshala and Shubham Sandhal from Delhi. Both worked for Singh, who sent over 100 people illegally to the US before his March arrest.

Sunny ran a communication center near the Dalai Lama’s palace, raising initial suspicions about his sudden wealth and foreign wife.

Traffickers used shocking cruelty to profit. Sunny organized the migrants’ journeys, while Sandhal moved money through illegal *hawala* channels to Latin American handlers. Migrants faced beatings, extortion, and starvation during the trip.

One victim deported from the US exposed the network after filing a police complaint. Initial confusion arose because McLeodganj police weren’t informed about the raid.

An officer called it a "high-level security concern," while another wrongly linked it to Khalistani financing. The NIA clarified it followed all protocols and cooperated with local authorities during the search.

The NIA is expanding its crackdown on the trafficking network. Gagandeep Singh was charged on June 27, and more arrests are expected. Agents seized phones, hard drives, and financial records to track the gang’s global connections.

The agency warned media against spreading unverified claims, stressing the case involves only human trafficking, not terrorism. Meanwhile, McLeodganj residents expressed relief that the raid wasn’t linked to the Dalai Lama’s safety during his birthday events.

