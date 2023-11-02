Dunki teaser release date revealed: Check when the first look of Shah Rukh Khan’s next film is coming
Dunki promises a Christmas release on December 22 and marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani.
Fans have been waiting for the teaser for Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The Hindustan Times has exclusively learnt that the teaser is set to ‘explode’ at 11 AM on November 2. It coincides with the celebrations of Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday.