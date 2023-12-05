comScore
Dunki trailer released: Shah Rukh Khan, after Jawan, is ‘an old man on a mission’ again; fans react

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Dunki trailer released: Shah Rukh Khan's fans have reacted to it, ‘We want Indian movies like this.’

Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki (Screengrab from YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)Premium
Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki (Screengrab from YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

It’s early December, but Shah Rukh Khan has made the mercury soar, at least for his fans. On December 5, the trailer for Khan’s next, Dunki, was released. This Bollywood movie marks the first collaboration between SRK and celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

The trailer introduces viewers to the film's protagonist, Hardy, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan. The scene opens in 1995, in a village named Laltu. Hardy is seen with his friends, including characters played by Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. 

The narrative highlights their dreams and struggles, especially with the English language, which forms a crucial part of their journey.

The plot then moves into the ambitions of Hardy and his friends to move abroad. They justify their aspirations by comparing their situation to the British rule in India, despite the language barrier. Boman Irani appears as their English teacher, aiming to prepare them for life overseas.

A significant portion of the trailer shows the group's risky journey across the border. It includes intense moments, such as Hardy wielding a gun to protect his friends. A major twist in the trailer is the revelation of Shah Rukh Khan's character as an older man, years later, participating in a race. 

This look is a stark contrast to his earlier portrayal as a young man. SRK was last seen as “an old man on a mission" in Jawan, the Atlee directorial that broke many records at the Box Office.

Dunki trailer: Fans react

“No gore violence, no heroism, no item song, no over the top scenes...Only story, pure realistic comedies, real life stories with intelligent creative imagination - That is Rajkumar Hirani sir style of film making. Cherry on the cake is SRK. We want Indian movies like this," wrote one fan on YouTube.

Another fan calls it a “a perfect cinematic concoction!" “As an South Indian , this is the type of movies I like in Bollywood which is closer to the reality and not any showoff movies... This is what makes Bollywood one of the best …" wrote another.

“That's what we call a pure film. Hirani and SRK nailed it. Full of goosebumps and of course smile on the face," came from another fan.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated: 05 Dec 2023, 11:34 AM IST
