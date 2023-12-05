Dunki trailer released: Shah Rukh Khan, after Jawan, is ‘an old man on a mission’ again; fans react
Dunki trailer released: Shah Rukh Khan's fans have reacted to it, ‘We want Indian movies like this.’
It’s early December, but Shah Rukh Khan has made the mercury soar, at least for his fans. On December 5, the trailer for Khan’s next, Dunki, was released. This Bollywood movie marks the first collaboration between SRK and celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message