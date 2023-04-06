Dunzo lays off 30% of its workforce while securing $75 million funding: Reports2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:34 AM IST
The layoff plan is aimed at helping Dunzo turn a profit before its planned IPO.
Dunzo has announced that it will cut its workforce by 30%, resulting in almost 300 layoffs. The grocery delivery platform has also secured funding worth $75 million, with Google and Reliance Industries believed to be among the investors, as per media reports. Livemint could not independently verify the development.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×