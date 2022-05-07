This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to a post shared on Twitter by Omkar Joshi, a Swiggy delivery partner booked another person from delivery app called Dunzo to get the coffee ordered from CCD to be delivered.
Remember the classic example of Peak Bengaluru? The tale of a Swiggy delivery partner and his outsourcing skills of using Dunzo?
Well the story has taken the internet by the storm and now Dunzo and Swiggy has also jumped the bandwagon.
To recap- A few days ago, a man from Bengaluru placed an order on Swiggy at a CCD outlet for coffee. After the order was packed and ready to be delivered, the partner picked it up.
However, he did not deliver it.
According to a post shared on Twitter by Omkar Joshi, a Swiggy delivery partner booked another person from delivery app called Dunzo to get the coffee ordered from CCD to be delivered.
“[He] was too lazy to come deliver it here so he Dunzo-ed it to me," the post, a conversation between two people, reads. “And I get a call from him saying ‘Bheiya maine Dunzo kar diya hai, please 5 star rating de dena’ (I have sent your order through Dunzo. Please give me a five star rating)."
The netizens went crazy after the ‘lazy’ Swiggy delivery agent's story of outsourcing his delivery job of a Cafe Coffee Day coffee to Dunzo, another delivery service, went gone viral.
Dunzo reacted to the viral story by tweeting, “In the @peakbengaluru metaverse of madness, Bichoo gang and Eagle gang work together. Hum bhi hain Joshi mein, delivery karein hosh mein, yun na aankhein dikha...Saailaaroo, saailaare! What say @swiggy_in :)"
Taking a hint from the popular song Sailaru Sailare from the movie Josh (2000) starring ShahRukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chandrachur Singh, Delivery aggregator Dunzo created a witty response to the complete situation.
When someone responded to Dunzo's witty reply quoting Shah Rukh Khan's hit song as a reply to the story, saying ‘someone experienced maybe handling the account’, Dunzo responded again.
“Lowkey want to Goyal at the top of my lung - Apun bola tu mera thaila - and give you our delivery bag." Oly the Dunzo account manager can explain this tweet.
Swiggy too didn't shy away from talking about the story, asking Dunzo for a comment. But haven't spoken up after Dunzo's witty response.
Ronnie Screwvala hailed his ‘outsourcing’ skills by tweeting, “Outsourcing at its best! Just heard that a Swiggy delivery partner in Bangalore booked Dunzo to deliver his order. The delegation skills of the Swiggy delivery partner are off the charts."
