Duplicate shares: SEBI penalises Eicher Motors for flouting rules

The order comes after the SEBI received a complaint from Adesh Kaur against Eicher, alleging that 903 shares of the company, which had been held in her name since 1994-95, had been fraudulently transferred to an account of an impersonator who had managed to forge her signature and change her address from Sangrur (her original address) to Mumbai, and then had duplicate share certificates issued in the fraudster's name in lieu of the 903 s.