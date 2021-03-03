New Delhi: Parts of India are expected to witness hotter-than-usual summers this year. But it could spell good news for makers of air conditioners, fans, coolers and refrigerators who lost out on sales last season owing to the stringent lockdown in March 2020.

Earlier this week, the India Meteorological Department forecast above normal seasonal maximum temperatures over parts of north, northwest and northeast India, apart from a few subdivisions in eastern and western parts of central India.

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s covid battle

Manufacturers Mint spoke to said they expect early and strong demand for coolers, air conditioners and fans. The summer months contribute to over 50% of sales of such products.

“We are expecting a robust demand for cooling appliances in the backdrop of early and hot summer along with a pent-up demand as last year was a washout for ACs," said Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia.

The air conditioners category for Panasonic has been reporting a 25% growth over the last three-four months, said Sharma. "We are expecting the trend to continue this season too," he said.

The company has stocked up inventories, invested in displays and marketing initiatives across offline and online channels.

LG Electronics said it expects demand for such home electronics to peak much earlier as parts of north India recorded warmer days in February.

“As per weather forecast, the summer this year is expected to come much earlier which is already visible across all parts of India. Together with this, we anticipate that the compressor products demand will peak much earlier also propped by high pent-up demand impacted by hit on summer sales last year owing to the pandemic," said Vijay Babu, VP, home appliances, LG Electronics. Definitely, 2021 will be a positive year as summer 2020 was badly hit due to pandemic, he said.

The company’s manufacturing units are working at peak capacity. Babu said increased stress on local sourcing is set to give LG Appliances some advantage in case of any further spike in demand.

Companies across the electronics segment are also dealing with inflationary pressures that they said had prompted them to take select price hikes.

“Looking at the current commodity price trends, it is highly likely we will see a price hike from April 2021," said Panasonic’s Sharma. LG’s Babu said the company took price hike due to global increase in raw material prices in the month of January.

Last year, companies had to stop production and sale of household appliances as India underwent a lockdown ahead of the peak summer season; retail stores also remained shut, barring those selling essentials.

“One is we expect a lot of latent demand, which was subdued last year during the pandemic, to come back. Secondly, this summer, obviously, being intense, gives an opportunity for fan manufacturers to improve their business and now we are seeing economic recovery too," said Rohit Mathur, President, Electric Fans, Water Heaters and Pumps, Usha International.

Mathur said postponed home renovations and delayed commercial projects are bound to kick off this year, aiding demand.

India’s air conditioner market was estimated at 65 lakh units in FY19. The industry reported sale of 145 lakh units of refrigerators in the same year, according to estimates by Frost & Sullivan.

Mathur said fan manufacturers took a price hike of 15-20% in the last two to three months.

Companies are also preparing for consumers to seek better deals and focus on monthly instalments as affordability still remains a key theme among consumers. Panasonic’s Sharma said the pandemic has made consumers conscious of their purchases. “Enablers such as no cost EMI, cashbacks, easy accessibility will further fuel the demand for high ticket purchases," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via