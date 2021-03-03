Durables firms expect brisk sales in hotter-than-usual summers

“As per weather forecast, the summer this year is expected to come much earlier which is already visible across all parts of India. Together with this, we anticipate that the compressor products demand will peak much earlier also propped by high pent-up demand impacted by hit on summer sales last year owing to the pandemic," said Vijay Babu, VP, home appliances, LG Electronics. Definitely, 2021 will be a positive year as summer 2020 was badly hit due to pandemic, he said.